Elkhart police investigating possible child abduction

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating a possible child abduction after a girl reported seeing a young boy being taken by someone in a white van.

From the Elkhart Police Department:

On October 5, 2020, at 1:41 pm the Elkhart Police Department was advised by a juvenile female that she observed a 2-6 years old white male being abducted in the area of Moyer Ave and Ren St.

It is believed that the suspect was in a white van with a circle emblem on the front grill. The van is believed to have tinted windows on the back and the sides with scratches on the back and side of the van.

The missing child is believed to be a white male 2-6 years old wearing a white hoodie with red and blue on it.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, needs to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 immediately. Further information regarding this incident will be release as it is obtained. We have not received any calls of a missing child at this time.

