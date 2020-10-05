Chilly with Frost and Fog Monday morning, warmth and sunshine on the way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Patchy morning frost possible in some locations. A chilly start to the week before a nice warm up. Sunshine with a few high clouds and a wind out of the Southwest will bring temperatures back into the 60s across Michiana, with a high of 61 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cooling off under mostly clear skies. A light breeze out of the South with temperatures falling into the middle 40. Low of 44 degrees.

TUESDAY: Warming up under mostly clear skies. Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds possible. Warmer with a light Southwest breeze. High reaches 68 degrees.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine and a dry stretch of weather through the end of this week.

