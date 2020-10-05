Chilly with Frost and Fog Monday morning, warmth and sunshine on the way
Dense fog and areas of frost across the region this morning. A chilly start to the day will be met by the rising sun! The sunshine sticks around with us throughout the day and week as temperatures rising to near 70 degrees.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
MONDAY: Patchy morning frost possible in some locations. A chilly start to the week before a nice warm up. Sunshine with a few high clouds and a wind out of the Southwest will bring temperatures back into the 60s across Michiana, with a high of 61 degrees.
MONDAY NIGHT: Cooling off under mostly clear skies. A light breeze out of the South with temperatures falling into the middle 40. Low of 44 degrees.
TUESDAY: Warming up under mostly clear skies. Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds possible. Warmer with a light Southwest breeze. High reaches 68 degrees.
LONG RANGE: Temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine and a dry stretch of weather through the end of this week.
