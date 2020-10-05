Advertisement

CDC again updates guidance on airborne transmission of coronavirus

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tweaking its guidance about how coronavirus spreads.

It reiterates that prolonged, close contact is the worst culprit, especially if people aren’t wearing masks and are closer than 6 feet apart.

The change to the guidance involves whether the virus can linger in the air after an infected person leaves an area.

The CDC says some reports indicate transmission like that can happen in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces, but is rare.

The agency says activities that require heavy breathing like exercising or singing can increase the likelihood of this type of spread.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 dead, 1 hurt after partial building collapse in Houston

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.

Coronavirus

Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National Politics

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Sports

Roger Goodell no longer kidding around

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a memo sent to the teams after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines.

National

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Prosecutor says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ man to be tried with rebels

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Paul Rusesabagina is a founder of the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change, a coalition of opposition groups, which has an armed wing known as the National Liberation Front.

News

Trader Joe’s to open South Bend grocery store

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Trader Joe’s grocery store is coming to Eddy Street Commons in South Bend.

News

Truck drives into Baugo Creek

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials respond to a pickup partially submerged in Baugo Creek.

News

Woman accidentally shoots herself in leg on Toll Road

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend woman is injured after accidentally shooting herself in the leg.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,407* more coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,407* more coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths on Monday.

National Politics

2 justices slam Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in gay marriage case

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.