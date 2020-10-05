Car parade celebrates birthday of Elkhart boy battling cancer

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday was a big day for Adler Carris in Elkhart, as his 11th birthday was celebrated with a surprise drive-by parade.

“It means a lot because I didn’t know I was that popular,” Adler said.

Adler has been battling brain cancer since the age of four and is currently in his second round of treatment.

“He’s been through a lot, so it was amazing to see everybody come together today for his birthday to celebrate a kid who wasn’t supposed to see age five,” Adler’s mother Elizabeth Carris said.

“We have a really good community, and we’re really proud to be a part of it. For them to give back the way they did, it shows a lot of how big the heart is,” Adler’s father Aaron Carris said.

Cars lined the street in front of Adler’s home, honking their horns and giving him gifts to show how much they care, and it was one of Adler’s teachers who helped make it all happen.

“This is just going to be wonderful. He deserves it. He is a fighter, and he’s gone through so much over the past few years,” parade organizer Teresa Blystone said.

A family friend who has run marathons to raise money for Adler’s family and others dealing with pediatric cancer was able to be part of the surprise as well.

“It’s awesome to see just the amount of support that everyone throws behind this family, and Adler specifically. Being here for any part of it is always a blessing,” family friend Peter Krzywosz said.

Adler says, compared to past birthdays, this one may rank as his favorite.

“I don’t know. It might even be the best. It was, it was pretty epic,” Adler said.

“He’s the light in the dark, for sure. When we have tough days, we look at him and remember what we’re fighting for, and that’s to keep him with us,” Elizabeth Carris said.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.