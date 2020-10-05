Advertisement

Brian Kelly says transparency is key during the coronavirus pandemic

He wants everyone to know how his football team is being affected by the virus whether the numbers are high or low
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just last Monday, Notre Dame announced 39 players would have been out against Wake Forest on the games previously scheduled date of September 26th due to COVID-19.

On Monday, we have learned there are two new positive tests in the Notre Dame football program with a total of seven players in isolation and four in quarantine due to contact tracing.

This has been a learning process for everybody but Brian Kelly says the key for him during the pandemic has been transparency.

Kelly says everything right now starts with transparency.

Kelly says the football team is committed to playing through the pandemic. Notre Dame had built some flexibility within the schedule to prepare for an outbreak.

Obviously, the outbreak is not what Notre Dame or any of the players wanted. He’s just glad everyone is on the same page, and that comes with transparency.

“[The players] have parents that are concerned about their health and safety,” Kelly said. “We feel like it’s very important that those that love them, those that care about what’s going on a day-to-day basis, should know what’s happening within the program. We have nothing to hide. We are fighting through this coronavirus like everybody else. Safety and health of our players is at the core of that. We felt like if we were to hide numbers there would be a sense of distrust and we didn’t want to start with that.”

Some Notre Dame football parents have even tweeted on Monday they appreciate the transparency Notre Dame has provided that has not been seen in several other conferences.

Kelly did say before these numbers were released that the Fighting Irish do expect to play on Saturday against Florida State.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM right here on WNDU. Be sure to tune in to 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff as the Countdown Crew gets you ready as the Fighting Irish take on Florida State.

