Brian Kelly is excited that it’s finally game week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, Brian Kelly said the Notre Dame football players were just fired up to be on the practice field.

Now, they actually have a game to prepare for on Saturday.

Kelly does not equate the game against Florida State to be anything like a season opener despite quite the gap in-between game days. He says it’s going to be really hard after taking two weeks off to just pick up right where the Irish left off.

Kelly says it’s going to require a lot of work to shake off the rust but he’s excited Notre Dame is scheduled to play a football game on Saturday.

“For me and our team and certainly our staff, we are excited about getting back into a game week situation,” Kelly said. “We’ve been off the last few weeks and preparing our football team to play, it’s been a challenge certainly. We had battled a spike of positivity rates and we believe we sit in a pretty good position right now. We’re preparing our opponent for a very challenging opponent in Florida State.”

Notre Dame had a scheduled scrimmage on Sunday to get ready for Florida State. Kickoff on Saturday is at 7:30 PM on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 6:30 PM for 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.