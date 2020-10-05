Advertisement

At $25 an hour, Swiss city adopts highest minimum wage in world

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (Gray News) - Workers in Geneva, Switzerland, may soon see a bigger paycheck after voters there agreed to unveil a $25 per hour minimum wage.

The minimum wage increase, which goes into effect Nov. 1, will reportedly benefit 30,000 workers, two-thirds of whom are women.

Government data shows nearly 60% of voters supported the new wage, which is believed to be the highest minimum wage worldwide. It was also approved by a group of labor unions focused on “fighting poverty, favoring social integration and contributing to the respect of human dignity.”

Geneva is the world’s 10th most expensive city to live in, according to a 2020 survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It placed behind such cities as Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

The minimum wage in New York City is $15 an hour, and in Los Angeles, it is $13 an hour.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Announcing the prize in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses.

National Politics

Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.

National

As SCOTUS begins new term, death of Ginsburg, COVID-19 pose problems

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Senate Republicans are trying to quickly confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the successor for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Hollywood Minute: New Bond film delayed to 2021 due to coronavirus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
"No Time to Die" will be the 25th James Bond movie and, reportedly, the last starring Daniel Craig.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Empty chairs outside White House honor 200,000 Americans dead from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
In addition to honoring those lost, the ceremony was intended to push national leaders for a robust public health response to COVID-19.

National

Mourners push for greater public health response at COVID-19 remembrance ceremony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The U.S. death toll, which numbered more than 209,000 on Sunday, was a major catalyst for the event.

National

Take a look: NASA needs help finding planets; Airbnb offers night in Hell

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
NASA launched a citizen-science project called "Planet Patrol" to help find new planets, while Airbnb is offering a booking in Hell, Michigan.

National

Rule as mayor of Hell for a night to celebrate Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Residents can book the “spookiest Airbnb stay on Earth” at a tiny home in the unincorporated town of Hell, Michigan.

News

Car parade celebrates birthday of Elkhart boy battling cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Sunday was a big day for Adler Carris in Elkhart, as his 11th birthday was celebrated with a surprise drive-by parade.

News

Car parade celebrates birthday of Elkhart boy battling cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
Adler has been battling brain cancer since the age of four and is currently in his second round of treatment.