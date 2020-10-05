Advertisement

An amazing October week!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - AMAZING OCTOBER FORECAST! Wow, it continues to look quite nice the rest of this week, and probably right through this coming weekend. I doesn’t get any better than this during October. As you can see, there will be TONS of sunshine this week...yes there will probably be a few clouds once in a while, but nothing to worry about. A couple of fronts will skim through the area, but more than likely they will both stay dry as they move through Michiana. Temperatures will warm up nicely over the next week...with 6 of the next 10 days expected to hit 70 or above. Some chances to get a shower or thundershower come our way early next week...

Tonight: Clear skies and turning cool. Low: 46, Wind: SW 7-14

Tuesday: Tons of sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. High: 68, Wind: SW 8-16

Tuesday night: Clear and milder. Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even a bit warmer. High: 70

|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Dense fog and areas of frost across the region this morning. A chilly start to the day will be met by the rising sun! The sunshine sticks around with us throughout the day and week as temperatures rising to near 70 degrees.

