After COVID scare and little sleep, Saints rally past Lions

DETROIT (AP) - Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter and the short-handed New Orleans Saints overcame a 14-point deficit and beat the Detroit Lions 35-29 Sunday.

New Orleans started the game without six injured starters after a short night of rest.

The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight in the Motor City.

The Lions led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff at fan-free Ford Field.

New Orleans responded by scoring 35 straight points.

10/4/2020 8:04:47 PM (GMT -4:00)