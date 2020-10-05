Advertisement

After COVID scare and little sleep, Saints rally past Lions

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter and the short-handed New Orleans Saints overcame a 14-point deficit and beat the Detroit Lions 35-29 Sunday.

New Orleans started the game without six injured starters after a short night of rest.

The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight in the Motor City.

The Lions led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff at fan-free Ford Field.

New Orleans responded by scoring 35 straight points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/4/2020 8:04:47 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Nfl

Rivers has early TD toss, Colts shut down Foles, Bears 19-11

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Philip Rivers threw an early touchdown pass and the Indianapolis Colts shut down Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in a 19-11 victory.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football to continue testing three times a week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The Irish will continue their testing plan of three times a week despite the recent outbreak.

Sports

Notre Dame Football to continue testing three times a week

Updated: 5 hours ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football: Coronavirus isolation vs. quarantine procedures explained

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
As the team continues to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, how do players re-enter practice if they were affected by the virus?

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame Football: Coronavirus isolation vs. quarantine procedures explained

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team implemented a modified quarantine in the summer to ease players out of it when they are ready.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Mlb

Cooper homers, Sánchez dominates, Marlins knock out Cubs 2-0

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Garrett Cooper homered against Yu Darvish in a two-run seventh, hard-throwing rookie Sixto Sánchez dominated for five innings and the Miami Marlins won their first playoff series in 17 years, beating the Chicago Cubs 2-0 to complete a two-game wild card series sweep.

High School

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 2

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 2.

Notre Dame

Sgt. Tim McCarthy, known for ND football public safety messages, has died

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.