Paella fundraiser for ice rink in Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, people gathered at Port Winona for a Village Paella Cook Off Fundraiser.

“Let’s have a little cook off and see what happens, and then we are working to get an ice rink here in the Village at Winona Lake. So we thought it would be great fundraising for the ice rink," said fundraiser organizer Jim Lincaster.

Back some time ago, leaders in Warsaw and Winona Lake came together and thought it would be a good idea to build an ice skating rink where the Billy Sunday Tabernacle once was.

The K21 Health Foundation will help fund the project, offering a $1.5 million grant.

“And a lot of the funding has come through a combination of I think state grants and local grants," Lincaster said.

The community has to raise some money too.

Saturday’s fundraiser brought in about $6,000.

In a press release, the foundation’s president said the ice rink will be a “game changer” for Kosciusko County.

“It’s important for the community because it allows us to have some winter activities that keep the community connected," said Lincaster.

The ice rink will also be used during off seasons.

Community leaders said they are hoping to break ground in Spring.

