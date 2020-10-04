Advertisement

Notre Dame Football to continue testing three times a week

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is officially game week for the Fighting Irish as they look to get back in the swing of things following a coronavirus outbreak on the team.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team knows they cant afford another setback like they’ve had over the past two weeks.

When the Irish suit up to take on Florida State next Saturday night, it will be a full three weeks since they last played.

The Irish will continue their testing plan of three times a week despite the recent outbreak.

“Relative to the testing regimen, I like our testing regimen right now,” head athletic trainer Rob Hunt said. “Certainly daily testing may be a piece that end up at. But I know that that’s beyond where I’m at in terms of that that’s Dr. Fox and Dr. Leiszler. I know Dr. Fox. We met last week and he was very comfortable with our three days a week PCR testing. We do have some overlay with some of our, we have select players throughout the week that we are testing daily with antigen testing that’s available here through the university. So we’ve got a little bit of a blend of everything there and so far on the backside of this cluster outbreak, I feel pretty good about where we’re at with our testing.”

The Irish scrimmaged today.

We expect to hear from Kelly tomorrow afternoon regarding his game preparation.

