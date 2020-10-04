Notre Dame Football: Coronavirus isolation vs. quarantine procedures explained

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -If everything goes according to plan, Notre Dame Football will be getting ready to get back out on the field this time next week against Florida State.

As the team continues to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, how do players re-enter practice if they were affected by the virus?

When a player tests positive for the virus, they must go into isolation for 10 days.

If a player is deemed a close contact with someone who tested positive, they must go into a 14-day quarantine.

As of Thursday, the Irish had 18 players in isolation and in quarantine.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team implemented a modified quarantine in the summer to ease players out of it when they are ready.

“Once you test out of quarantine in terms of seven days, you can now go into a modified quarantine workout,” Kelly said. “Those guys have been really good in their modified quarantine. So those guys are in great shape. When they get to the 14th day, they can hit the field running. Then it’s just about technique and execution and things of that nature. The guys coming out of isolation, it’s ten days. They got to go through their cardiac workup. Then they’ll go through on day 11 a conditioning and then 50% of their practice on 12 and then 13 about 75% of their practice.”

Head Athletic Trainer Rob Hunt said he expected some of the players to be out of isolation and quarantine in the next couple of days.

The Irish are set to scrimmage tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.