Multiple crews respond to overnight structure fire on S.R. 933
No injuries reported
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A massive fire left an electric supply building in flames on S.R. 933 in St. Joseph County early Sunday morning.
Nine departments responded to the blaze; officials say they still don’t know what caused it. There appear to have been no injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with 16 news now on air and online for updates.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.