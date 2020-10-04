Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to overnight structure fire on S.R. 933

No injuries reported
SR 933 fire
SR 933 fire(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A massive fire left an electric supply building in flames on S.R. 933 in St. Joseph County early Sunday morning.

Nine departments responded to the blaze; officials say they still don’t know what caused it. There appear to have been no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 news now on air and online for updates.

