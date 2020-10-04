Advertisement

Madison Road Artisan Market welcomes vendors, guests

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 100 local artisans gathered for the Madison Road Artisan Market in South Bend on Saturday.

Tents with everything from clothing to crafts to cookies were set up across the property of a 1940s farmhouse, and hundreds of people showed up to explore what the artisans had to offer.

The event has plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, which is a big part of why those in charge, Ann and Dan Scarberry, enjoy hosting this market.

“We feel like we were given this property kind of divinely, and we just want to share it with the people who are our neighbors. It’s a little weird when you live out in the country to go meet your neighbor, because they’re like, what do you want? But when you invite them to come to your place, they come, so that’s kind of how it’s been,” Dan Scarberry said.

The market happens twice a year in June and October, so if you weren’t able to make it out Saturday, be on the lookout come next June.

