Light rain ending, isolated showers left and turning chilly overnight

Light rain is ending by the middle of Sunday with isolated rain showers possible through the afternoon. Then we get chilly overnight, a frost advisory is in effect for all Michiana counties except LaPorte through 8AM Monday morning.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A light chilly rain will continue over much of Michiana through early Sunday afternoon. The steadier rain will begin to clear out after lunchtime and we will be left with a few isolated lake effect rain showers through the early evening. Temperatures will top out in the middle 50s Sunday. Clouds will clear in many locations through the evening but South and downwind of the lake will likely be left with a few sprinkles and clouds throughout the evening.

Areas where clear skies are present overnight will drop into the middle 30s. For this reason, a Frost Advisory is in effect through 8AM Monday morning for all Michiana counties except LaPorte county. Some areas that likely will not see any patchy areas of frost will be locations along the lake and areas under cloud cover. This will include LaPorte county.

After the chilly start to the week we warm into the 60s with lots of sunshine. The week looks bright and dry with a few clouds possible Tuesday and Wednesday with a very slight chance of a shower. We then remain dry through next weekend with temperatures warming into the low 70s heading into the weekend.

SUNDAY: Light rain and showers in the morning with showers ending from West to East in the early afternoon. A few isolated light showers or sprinkles in western counties during the afternoon with some peaks of sunshine in other areas. Still cool. High of 55.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Frost Advisory is in effect for most of Michiana. Temperatures in the 30s will create patchy areas of frost late in the evening through early Monday morning. A chilly night with clouds clearing throughout the evening. We do remain dry with a light breeze. Low of 35.

MONDAY: Frost Advisory is in effect for most of Michiana. Temperatures in the 30s will create patchy areas of frost late Sunday evening through 8am. The sunshine returns to Michiana and we will warm up into the low 60s. A very nice fall-like day to begin the week. High of 61.

MONDAY NIGHT: A fall-like chill in the air under mostly clear skies. No chance of rain. Low of 44.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 58

Saturday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.00″

Showers moving into Michiana, A damp and cool Sunday on tap

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Showers will move into Michiana late Saturday evening and will continue through the first half of the day for many. Things will clear out and warm up a bit as we head into the upcoming work week.

Showers moving into Michiana, A damp and cool Sunday on tap

Chilly end of the week

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
LOOKING WARMER NEXT WEEK... Today was the coldest afternoon we've seen since last spring, our high only reaching into the lower 50s. That means a very chilly night for high school football tonight. There will be some spots early this evening that get a lake-effect rain shower or two...mainly in Michigan and extreme northern Indiana. Areas of frost are likely Saturday morning, then a decent afternoon is expected. Another system brings a good chance for rain Sunday morning, tapering off quickly in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine is expected next week with some warmer air returning. And next weekend is actually looking quite warm for October...

WNDU Weather Forecast

Showers ending but Michiana will remain chilly through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Lake effect showers will be coming to an end as Friday moves along. Clearing out for Friday Night Football. We will need those jackets though with temperatures remaining in the 50s through the weekend before a nice fall warm up for the first half of next week.

Showers ending but Michiana will remain chilly through the weekend - clipped version

Chilly through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WIDESPREAD SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING... As expected, most of us had at least a shower or two today, with some areas getting a couple hours of steady rain. These showers will end in areas from the US-31 corridor eastward, but lake-effect showers will continue in our western areas. The lake-effect showers will then shift back eastward, but become scattered on Friday. Frost is likely Saturday morning in our southern areas, but clouds may keep it from happening farther north. The rest of Saturday doesn't look too bad, then rain showers become likely again by early Sunday. A bit of warm up at times next week...

WNDU Weather Forecast

Cool and breezy with scattered afternoon showers for this first day of October

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A dry morning with increasing cloud cover. Chances of showers increase after the noon hour with a few heavier pockets of rain possible through Friday.