Light rain ending, isolated showers left and turning chilly overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A light chilly rain will continue over much of Michiana through early Sunday afternoon. The steadier rain will begin to clear out after lunchtime and we will be left with a few isolated lake effect rain showers through the early evening. Temperatures will top out in the middle 50s Sunday. Clouds will clear in many locations through the evening but South and downwind of the lake will likely be left with a few sprinkles and clouds throughout the evening.

Areas where clear skies are present overnight will drop into the middle 30s. For this reason, a Frost Advisory is in effect through 8AM Monday morning for all Michiana counties except LaPorte county. Some areas that likely will not see any patchy areas of frost will be locations along the lake and areas under cloud cover. This will include LaPorte county.

After the chilly start to the week we warm into the 60s with lots of sunshine. The week looks bright and dry with a few clouds possible Tuesday and Wednesday with a very slight chance of a shower. We then remain dry through next weekend with temperatures warming into the low 70s heading into the weekend.

SUNDAY: Light rain and showers in the morning with showers ending from West to East in the early afternoon. A few isolated light showers or sprinkles in western counties during the afternoon with some peaks of sunshine in other areas. Still cool. High of 55.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Frost Advisory is in effect for most of Michiana. Temperatures in the 30s will create patchy areas of frost late in the evening through early Monday morning. A chilly night with clouds clearing throughout the evening. We do remain dry with a light breeze. Low of 35.

MONDAY: Frost Advisory is in effect for most of Michiana. Temperatures in the 30s will create patchy areas of frost late Sunday evening through 8am. The sunshine returns to Michiana and we will warm up into the low 60s. A very nice fall-like day to begin the week. High of 61.

MONDAY NIGHT: A fall-like chill in the air under mostly clear skies. No chance of rain. Low of 44.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 58

Saturday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.00″

