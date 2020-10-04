Advertisement

Indiana reports 5 more deaths, 1,096 new cases of coronavirus

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 1,096 more coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.6.%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,447 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 125,146 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,429 more cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,495 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,171 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 965 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 761 more cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 879 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 7,181 (+82) cases and 131 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,014 (+54) cases and 114 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,653 (+20) cases and 43 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,360 (+8) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,068 (+15) cases and 25 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 666 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 287 (+5) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 263 (+2) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 116 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

