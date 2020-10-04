Advertisement

Frost Advisory through Monday morning, a warm and sunny stretch of weather ahead

A frost advisory is in effect for all Michiana counties as temperatures Monday morning could drop into the middle 30s under clearing skies. Patchy frost is possible away from the lake. After that a warm and sunny stretch sets in, warming into the 70s later in the week and remaining dry.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lake effect rain showers will be light and scattered throughout much of the evening Sunday. A wind out of the northwest will create a cool breeze and drop temperatures into the middle 30s for many locations where cloud cover decreases this evening. Areas where some leftover cloud cover sticks around, temperatures will still be chilly but not as low, only into the upper 30s. With temperatures dropping into the 30s a Frost Advisory has been issued for all Michiana counties. This means that patchy areas of frost are possible through Monday morning. Cover or bring inside any sensitive plants.

A very chilly Monday morning, you will need that jacket heading out the door, but we will warm up! Lots of sunshine and a wind flipping out of the South will allow us to warm up into the lower 60s. We will be dry through the week with lots of sunshine, a few higher clouds are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with a very slight chance of a sprinkle both days. Temperatures near the 70-degree mark by Wednesday and could even get into the middle 70s by the weekend. The dry and bright pattern continues into the start of the second full week of October.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Frost Advisory is in effect for all of Michiana. Temperatures in the 30s will create patchy areas of frost late in the evening through early Monday morning. A chilly night with clouds clearing throughout the evening. We do remain dry with a light breeze. Low of 35.

MONDAY: Frost Advisory is in effect for all of Michiana. Temperatures in the 30s will create patchy areas of frost late Sunday evening through 8am. The sunshine returns to Michiana and we will warm up into the low 60s. A very nice fall-like day to begin the week. High of 61.

MONDAY NIGHT: A fall-like chill in the air under mostly clear skies. No chance of rain. Low of 44.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with only a few high clouds. A very slight chance of a sprinkle otherwise bright and warm. High of 68.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 54

Saturday’s Low: 48

Precipitation: 0.56″

