South Bend police reminding public to lock car doors after break-ins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are reminding you to lock your car doors after five cars were broken into last weekend.

They all happened on the southeast side, and police say all the cars were left unlocked.

The suspect vehicle behind the break-ins is either a Toyota Camry or a Honda Civic.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call South Bend police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.