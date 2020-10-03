South Bend man arrested after police chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is in jail after a police chase came to an end in Marshall County.

An officer was in the area of US 30 and King Road when he spotted a gray 2013 Chevrolet SUV that matched the description of a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

When officers got behind the vehicle, it fled north on King Road.

The vehicle continued northbound on Plymouth Goshen Trail to SR 106, when it drove into a bean field.

The driver, 29-year-old Tyler Davis, attempted to flee on foot, but was caught.

Davis was taken to the Marshall County Jail on preliminary charges of armed robbery, possession of stolen property, and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

