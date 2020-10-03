Advertisement

Showers moving into Michiana, A damp and cool Sunday on tap

Showers will move into Michiana late Saturday evening and will continue through the first half of the day for many. Things will clear out and warm up a bit as we head into the upcoming work week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday evening will bring cloud cover and very light winds from the Southeast. A few isolated sprinkles or light showers are possible the later it gets. Light rain will likely begin close to or after 11 pm. Light rain with even some pockets of heavier rain are possible through Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight will drop into the middle 40s as the rain falls.

Sunday is looking very damp and dreary during the first half of the day. Light and steady rain likely throughout Michiana during the morning with a few heavier pockets of rain possible. The rain looks like it ends for most of Michiana between noon and 2pm Sunday afternoon. Once this steadier rain pulls out a few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible in western counties during the afternoon as winds flip off the lake. Clouds will clear in the evening leaving partly cloudy skies but drying us up. Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 50s and remain a bit breezy in the afternoon.

The sunshine will return on Monday with what looks like a pretty nice week ahead. Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s with a very slight chance of showers during the morning on Wednesday. Then the dry and bright stretch continues through the end of the week as we warm up into the low 70s by next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Light shower or sprinkle through the evening. Showers and light rain beginning West to East after 11pm. Light rain continuing overnight. Cooler. Low of 46.

SUNDAY: Light rain and showers in the morning with showers ending from West to East in the early afternoon. A few isolated light showers or sprinkles in western counties during the afternoon with some peaks of sunshine in other areas. Still cool. High of 55.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A chilly night with clouds clearing throughout the evening. We do remain dry with a light breeze. Low of 37.

MONDAY: The sunshine returns to Michiana and we will warm up into the low 60s. A very nice fall-like day to begin the week. High of 61.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 58

Saturday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Showers moving into Michiana, A damp and cool Sunday on tap

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Chilly end of the week

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
LOOKING WARMER NEXT WEEK... Today was the coldest afternoon we've seen since last spring, our high only reaching into the lower 50s. That means a very chilly night for high school football tonight. There will be some spots early this evening that get a lake-effect rain shower or two...mainly in Michigan and extreme northern Indiana. Areas of frost are likely Saturday morning, then a decent afternoon is expected. Another system brings a good chance for rain Sunday morning, tapering off quickly in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine is expected next week with some warmer air returning. And next weekend is actually looking quite warm for October...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT

Forecast

Showers ending but Michiana will remain chilly through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Lake effect showers will be coming to an end as Friday moves along. Clearing out for Friday Night Football. We will need those jackets though with temperatures remaining in the 50s through the weekend before a nice fall warm up for the first half of next week.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Showers ending but Michiana will remain chilly through the weekend - clipped version

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT

Forecast

Chilly through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WIDESPREAD SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING... As expected, most of us had at least a shower or two today, with some areas getting a couple hours of steady rain. These showers will end in areas from the US-31 corridor eastward, but lake-effect showers will continue in our western areas. The lake-effect showers will then shift back eastward, but become scattered on Friday. Frost is likely Saturday morning in our southern areas, but clouds may keep it from happening farther north. The rest of Saturday doesn't look too bad, then rain showers become likely again by early Sunday. A bit of warm up at times next week...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT

Forecast

Cool and breezy with scattered afternoon showers for this first day of October

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A dry morning with increasing cloud cover. Chances of showers increase after the noon hour with a few heavier pockets of rain possible through Friday.

First Alert Weather

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT

Forecast

Chilliest air of the season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES THE BIG CHILL! As I've been saying for more than a week now, the coldest air of the season will come in this Friday. I'm expecting a high of only 51, which would tie for the 3rd coldest high temperature for October 2nd on record. The low the next morning should get at least into the middle 30s, but I could easily see it going to freezing, or a bit below, in many areas. So a frost appears likely Saturday morning, with a chance for a light freeze in some areas. It will remain chilly over the weekend with another chance for showers on Sunday. A bit of a warm up for 2 or 3 days early next week...