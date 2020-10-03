Showers moving into Michiana, A damp and cool Sunday on tap

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday evening will bring cloud cover and very light winds from the Southeast. A few isolated sprinkles or light showers are possible the later it gets. Light rain will likely begin close to or after 11 pm. Light rain with even some pockets of heavier rain are possible through Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight will drop into the middle 40s as the rain falls.

Sunday is looking very damp and dreary during the first half of the day. Light and steady rain likely throughout Michiana during the morning with a few heavier pockets of rain possible. The rain looks like it ends for most of Michiana between noon and 2pm Sunday afternoon. Once this steadier rain pulls out a few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible in western counties during the afternoon as winds flip off the lake. Clouds will clear in the evening leaving partly cloudy skies but drying us up. Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 50s and remain a bit breezy in the afternoon.

The sunshine will return on Monday with what looks like a pretty nice week ahead. Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s with a very slight chance of showers during the morning on Wednesday. Then the dry and bright stretch continues through the end of the week as we warm up into the low 70s by next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Light shower or sprinkle through the evening. Showers and light rain beginning West to East after 11pm. Light rain continuing overnight. Cooler. Low of 46.

SUNDAY: Light rain and showers in the morning with showers ending from West to East in the early afternoon. A few isolated light showers or sprinkles in western counties during the afternoon with some peaks of sunshine in other areas. Still cool. High of 55.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A chilly night with clouds clearing throughout the evening. We do remain dry with a light breeze. Low of 37.

MONDAY: The sunshine returns to Michiana and we will warm up into the low 60s. A very nice fall-like day to begin the week. High of 61.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 58

Saturday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.00″

