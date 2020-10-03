Progress being made on historic Plymouth theatre

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is being made in the restoration of a historic Plymouth theatre, and the public was able to take a look Saturday.

Free tours of the REES Theatre were being given Saturday afternoon to showcase how far the project has come.

One major addition is a new solar energy system that is currently providing more power than the theatre needs.

The REES Theatre holds a lot of memories for those in Plymouth, so committee members were excited to be able to show the hard work that has been put into the project so far.

“We’re only sending in groups of six at a time, just to keep those numbers limited. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a lot of these faces, so it’s really exciting seeing everybody coming together for something that meant so much to them as a kid,” project committee member Cassi Quissell said.

The theatre restoration is expected to be done in 2021.

If you weren’t able to make it to the tours Saturday, more tours will be given Sunday at the REES Theatre from 1 to 3 in the afternoon.

