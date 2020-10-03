Advertisement

Pet Vet: The human-pet bond and concert for the animals

Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - 68% of U.S. households own a pet, and that equates to more than 84 million homes.

Sharing a life with pets can be mutually enriching to health and well-being, too.

I recently spoke with our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, about the bond humans share with their pets, and a special concert for animals happening Saturday.

The 11th Annual DeeDee Arrison Concert for the Animals is Saturday at 5 pm. For more information, you can visit https://www.vet.cornell.edu/about-us/events/deedee-arrison-concert-animal.

