Pet Vet: The human-pet bond and concert for the animals
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - 68% of U.S. households own a pet, and that equates to more than 84 million homes.
Sharing a life with pets can be mutually enriching to health and well-being, too.
I recently spoke with our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, about the bond humans share with their pets, and a special concert for animals happening Saturday.
The 11th Annual DeeDee Arrison Concert for the Animals is Saturday at 5 pm. For more information, you can visit https://www.vet.cornell.edu/about-us/events/deedee-arrison-concert-animal.
