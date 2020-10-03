Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 2.
INDIANA:
LaVille, 17, John Glenn, 14
Angola, 49, South Bend Clay, 0
Bremen, 39, Prairie Heights, 14
Culver, 36, Caston, 12
LaPorte, 24, Crown Point, 14
Concord, 21, Eastside, 14 - OT
Fairfield, 36, Garrett, 7
Jimtown, 45, South Bend Washington, 7
Tippecanoe Valley, 20, Maconaquah, 17
Michigan City, 28, Portage, 7
Mishawaka, 30, NorthWood, 16
New Prairie, 38, South Bend Riley, 0
Northridge, 28, Goshen, 17
Penn, 49, South Bend St. Joseph, 20
Pioneer, 38, Knox, 20
Northfield, 62, Rochester, 0
Elkhart, 51, South Bend Adams, 0
River Forest, 46, South Central, 28
North Judson, 30, Triton, 12
Warsaw, 42, Wawasee, 17
Winamac, 35, West Central, 12
Lakeland, 41, West Noble, 21
MICHIGAN:
Buchanan, 31, Berrien Springs, 15
Brandywine, 28, South Haven, 22
Benton Harbor, 42, Niles, 6
Parma West, 42, Three Rivers, 7
St. Joseph, 20, Portage Central, 13
Centreville, 36, Cassopolis, 7
Mendon, 40, Decatur, 21
White Pigeon, 44, Hartford, 6
Constantine, 55, Watervliet, 6
Coloma, 42, Fennville, 21
Dowagiac, 17, Otsego, 7
Paw Paw, 49, Sturgis, 0
Burton, 1, River Valley, 0 - Forfeit
