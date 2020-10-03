Advertisement

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 2

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 2.

INDIANA:

LaVille, 17, John Glenn, 14

Angola, 49, South Bend Clay, 0

Bremen, 39, Prairie Heights, 14

Culver, 36, Caston, 12

LaPorte, 24, Crown Point, 14

Concord, 21, Eastside, 14 - OT

Fairfield, 36, Garrett, 7

Jimtown, 45, South Bend Washington, 7

Tippecanoe Valley, 20, Maconaquah, 17

Michigan City, 28, Portage, 7

Mishawaka, 30, NorthWood, 16

New Prairie, 38, South Bend Riley, 0

Northridge, 28, Goshen, 17

Penn, 49, South Bend St. Joseph, 20

Pioneer, 38, Knox, 20

Northfield, 62, Rochester, 0

Elkhart, 51, South Bend Adams, 0

River Forest, 46, South Central, 28

North Judson, 30, Triton, 12

Warsaw, 42, Wawasee, 17

Winamac, 35, West Central, 12

Lakeland, 41, West Noble, 21

MICHIGAN:

Buchanan, 31, Berrien Springs, 15

Brandywine, 28, South Haven, 22

Benton Harbor, 42, Niles, 6

Parma West, 42, Three Rivers, 7

St. Joseph, 20, Portage Central, 13

Centreville, 36, Cassopolis, 7

Mendon, 40, Decatur, 21

White Pigeon, 44, Hartford, 6

Constantine, 55, Watervliet, 6

Coloma, 42, Fennville, 21

Dowagiac, 17, Otsego, 7

Paw Paw, 49, Sturgis, 0

Burton, 1, River Valley, 0 - Forfeit

