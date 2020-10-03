Advertisement

Indiana reports 1,429 more coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4.%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4.%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,429 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Saturday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4.%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,442 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 124,059 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,495 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,171 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 965 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 761 more cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 879 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 921 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,155 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 7,100 (+136) cases and 131 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,960 (+85) cases and 114 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,633 (+37) cases and 42 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,352 (+20) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,053 (+8) cases and 25 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 666 (+5) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 282 (+3) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 261 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 116 (+2) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd Chance: Bella Boo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

News

Fridays by the Fountain closes with classic rock

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s the last Fridays by the Fountain of the year, and the weekly concert went out with some good old classic rock.

News

Pet Vet: The human-pet bond and concert for the animals

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sharing a life with pets can be mutually enriching to health and well-being, too.

Crime

South Bend police reminding public to lock car doors after break-ins

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend police are reminding you to lock your car doors after five cars were broken into last weekend.

Latest News

News

South Bend man arrested after police chase

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
South Bend man arrested after police chase

News

St. Joseph County Election Board says voters cannot “just show up” to be poll watchers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
“We can’t have people there just showing up to be watchers. Those have to be coordinated efforts through their respective Democrat and Republican parties,” said St. Joseph County Election Board Chair Catherine Fanello.

News

St. Joseph County Election Board says voters cannot “just show up” to be poll watchers

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Contact tracing for the President

Updated: 18 hours ago
Contact tracing for the President

News

River Bend Film Festival going virtual this weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 19th annual River Bend Film Festival is taking place this weekend, and it’s completely online.

News

State lawmakers react as COVID-19 infects President Trump and Notre Dame President

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
We’re learning more about two major cases of COVID-19 making waves across the United States.