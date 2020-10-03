Fundraiser held for permanent home for traveling Vietnam Wall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A fundraiser was held today at a South Bend VFW to raise money for a permanent home for the traveling Vietnam Wall.

This all happened at VFW Post 98-20 earlier Saturday.

It’s known as the ‘Healing Wall’ and it’s made stops all around Indiana, but organizers say it needs a place to call home.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum needs a few million dollars for the project.

So far they have about a half a million.

Donations and selling various items help raise the money, so those who lost their lives in Vietnam will have a permanent place to be remembered.

“It’s our funeral,” former VFW state commissioner Chuck Simons said. “We never got to go to their funeral. We saw them die. They went home and we get to respect them and keep their memories alive.”

The plan is to place the memorial in Fort Wayne once the money is raised.

If you are interested in helping out, visit honoringforver.org.

