Advertisement

Fridays by the Fountain closes with classic rock

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the last Fridays by the Fountain of the year, and the weekly concert went out with some good old classic rock.

The Remedy Band took the stage, performing several hits, including “'Take It Easy” by the Eagles.

People danced to the beat as food trucks lined up, offering lunchtime favorites like pizza, salads, and sandwiches.

The tradition is a staple of summers in South Bend.

And if you didn’t make it this year, don’t worry.

Fridays by the Fountain should be back next summer.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 1,429 more coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4.%.

News

2nd Chance: Bella Boo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

News

Pet Vet: The human-pet bond and concert for the animals

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sharing a life with pets can be mutually enriching to health and well-being, too.

Crime

South Bend police reminding public to lock car doors after break-ins

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend police are reminding you to lock your car doors after five cars were broken into last weekend.

Latest News

News

South Bend man arrested after police chase

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
South Bend man arrested after police chase

News

St. Joseph County Election Board says voters cannot “just show up” to be poll watchers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
“We can’t have people there just showing up to be watchers. Those have to be coordinated efforts through their respective Democrat and Republican parties,” said St. Joseph County Election Board Chair Catherine Fanello.

News

St. Joseph County Election Board says voters cannot “just show up” to be poll watchers

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Contact tracing for the President

Updated: 18 hours ago
Contact tracing for the President

News

River Bend Film Festival going virtual this weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 19th annual River Bend Film Festival is taking place this weekend, and it’s completely online.

News

State lawmakers react as COVID-19 infects President Trump and Notre Dame President

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
We’re learning more about two major cases of COVID-19 making waves across the United States.