Fridays by the Fountain closes with classic rock

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the last Fridays by the Fountain of the year, and the weekly concert went out with some good old classic rock.

The Remedy Band took the stage, performing several hits, including “'Take It Easy” by the Eagles.

People danced to the beat as food trucks lined up, offering lunchtime favorites like pizza, salads, and sandwiches.

The tradition is a staple of summers in South Bend.

And if you didn’t make it this year, don’t worry.

Fridays by the Fountain should be back next summer.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.