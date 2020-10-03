Cooper homers, Sánchez dominates, Marlins knock out Cubs 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Garrett Cooper homered against Yu Darvish in a two-run seventh, hard-throwing rookie Sixto Sánchez dominated for five innings and the Miami Marlins won their first playoff series in 17 years, beating the Chicago Cubs 2-0 to complete a two-game wild card series sweep.

Miami will face Atlanta in the NL Division Series in Houston.

The Marlins remained unbeaten in all seven postseason series they have played following triumphs in the 1997 and 2003 World Series.

