2nd Chance: Bella Boo

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Bella Boo!

She’s happy, fun, playful, and likes to cuddle as close to you as she possibly can.

As far as commands, one could say she is working on those.

But she’s young, only 1.5-years-old.

Seriously, just picture you and Bella Boo snuggling on the couch together.

Nothing would make her happier!

If you want to adopt Bella Boo or any other pet, you can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.