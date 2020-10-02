Advertisement

St. Joseph County Health Experts stressing severity of COVID-19

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officials continue to stress the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

16 News Now sat in on a press conference Friday to learn more about growing concerns and their message to those in our community.

The St. Joseph Unified Command is who met Friday and is made up of several local health experts who are all pleading with the community to not lose sight of how serious COVID-19 is.

Some of the key points from Friday’s news conference include the fact that there has been a significant increase in active cases over the last 10 days, which health officials say has really gotten their attention.

They say that the rise in cases is coinciding with a rise in hospitalizations, which they fear could soon overwhelm local hospitals.

Another key point is that there has been a skew toward the younger population when it comes to hospital patient age, and they say really all of this points toward people in the community slacking off in terms of precaution.

“There’s pandemic fatigue. It’s exhausting. It’s limiting in a lot of different ways. People are eager to get their kids back in school. But when the governor says, yes let’s move forward, the risk is that people assume the worst of the pandemic is behind us. With flu season looming, the worst of it is likely not behind us,” St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox said.

16 News Now will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

