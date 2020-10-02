Silver Alert: 70-year-old man missing from Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Morton Goble, a 70 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans, and tan work boots, and driving a gray 2005 Cadillac Deville with Indiana plate 987LJJ.

Morton is missing from Winamac, Indiana which is 100 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 9:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Morton Goble, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 574-946-6655 or 911.

