Showers ending but Michiana will remain chilly through the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a shower in some spots during the morning. Showers will begin to end as we approach lunchtime. Clouds will clear in the afternoon and evening, but it will remain chilly with a high of only 51. A cool night for Friday Night Football with kickoff in the upper 40s, you’ll need that jacket and maybe a hat in the stands.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cold night with only a few clouds. Low in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost especially South. Low of 35.

SATURDAY: Cold morning with patchy frost possible. Then partly cloudy and cool, temperatures in the middle to upper 50s but remaining dry. High of 57.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cool fall-like evening, dry and calm. Low of 41.

