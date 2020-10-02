Showers ending but Michiana will remain chilly through the weekend
Lake effect showers will be coming to an end as Friday moves along. Clearing out for Friday Night Football. We will need those jackets though with temperatures remaining in the 50s through the weekend before a nice fall warm up for the first half of next week.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a shower in some spots during the morning. Showers will begin to end as we approach lunchtime. Clouds will clear in the afternoon and evening, but it will remain chilly with a high of only 51. A cool night for Friday Night Football with kickoff in the upper 40s, you’ll need that jacket and maybe a hat in the stands.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cold night with only a few clouds. Low in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost especially South. Low of 35.
SATURDAY: Cold morning with patchy frost possible. Then partly cloudy and cool, temperatures in the middle to upper 50s but remaining dry. High of 57.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cool fall-like evening, dry and calm. Low of 41.
