Advertisement

Sgt. Tim McCarthy, known for ND football public safety messages, has died

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “May I have your attention please.”

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

“Football fans,” McCarthy would begin. “After the game, your number one priority is to get home safe and sound.”

Starting in 1960, McCarthy would leave fans grinning and groaning at the end of the third quarter.

McCarthy delivered his final public safety message in 2015, and he recycled the very first pun he used back in 1960.

“Remember, the automobile replaced the horse, but the driver should stay on the wagon.”

Here are some of McCarthy’s better puns used during his 55 years.

“Remember, responsible driving will keep you out of the soup. Even when it’s chilly (chili).”

“Monkey around in traffic, and you may end up in a cage.”

“Drive like a musician: C sharp or B flat.”

“You’ll never find that bluebird of happiness with too many swallows.”

“Those who like to live it up may have to live it down.”

“A drinking driver is like a gun: both are dangerous when loaded.”

“Drive like a happy doctor: have a lot of patience (patients).”

“When the weather is wet, never let your driving get rusty.”

“Driving half lit is not very bright.”

“The reason we hammer at safety is to prevent you from getting nailed.”

“Trying to shoot through traffic may bang up your car.”

“Remember, no one relishes a pickled driver.”

While these puns may sometimes be cringeworthy, it’s something that generations of Irish fans have come to look forward to.

“Some students say, ‘My grandfather remembers when he was a student,’” McCarthy told us in 2015. “I say, my gosh. I’m getting old.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says team can’t afford another setback

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
With the Irish having a bye week this week, it gives them the most time they need to get their players recovered and healthy for next week’s game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football players handling setback well

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Head athletic trainer Rob Hunt said players got “a little loose” when it came wearing masks and following protocols but now with the outbreak, everyone is taking it very seriously.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says they’ll be able to prepare to play against Florida State

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
With the bye week this week, the Irish are focused on Florida State and head coach Brian Kelly is optimistic they will be playing next week.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football’s coronavirus outbreak turning in the right direction

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
As this outbreak was traced to a team meal, head athletic trainer Rob Hunt explains the changes the team has made in safety protocols.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Former Domer Chris Quinn to coach in NBA Finals for Miami Heat

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Quinn helped the Heat get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Notre Dame

Four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie commits to Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Colzie was originally committed to the Irish but decommited back in March.

Notre Dame

39 Notre Dame football players not available due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The Notre Dame football team has not practiced since the postponement of the Wake Forest game but the team has resumed conditioning activities

Notre Dame

Notre Dame basketball’s Robby Carmody undergoes knee surgery

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame announced today that Robby Carmody had successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his broken kneecap.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game rescheduled

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game has been rescheduled after being postponed this week when seven more Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football game postponed after 7 more positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This weekend’s Notre Dame football game at Wake Forest was postponed Tuesday after seven Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.