River Bend Film Festival going virtual this weekend

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19th annual River Bend Film Festival is taking place this weekend, and it’s completely online.

This year’s festival runs through this Saturday.

Each day is divided into blocks of film, workshops, and other events.

You can purchase passes for individual blocks, a pass for all the short film blocks, or, if you want, you can get a pass for the entire festival.

For ticket prices and other information, head to the River Bend Film Festival website.

