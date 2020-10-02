Pinder delivers timely hit, A’s advance in playoffs at last

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics finally advanced in a playoff round to erase two decades of little postseason success, riding a go-ahead two-run single by Chad Pinder in the fifth and repeated costly walks by Chicago’s relievers to rally past the White Sox 6-4.

Now, at last, the AL West champions have earned that coveted series with the rival Astros on the big October stage.

Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the A’s as Oakland won the best-of-three wild-card round at home.

Oakland will open a best-of-five AL Division Series on Monday against Houston at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/1/2020 8:18:38 PM (GMT -4:00)