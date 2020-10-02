Advertisement

Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19

Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC
Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC(Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, has tested positive for COVID-19.

From the University of Notre Dame:


On Monday, Jenkins apologized after he was seen not wearing a mask at the White House during Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination event on Saturday.

Jenkins sent the following message to students, faculty and staff:







Stay with 16 News Now for updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DTSB First Fridays: Oktoberfest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
A portion of Michigan Street will be closed to traffic for live polka music, seating areas and beer gardens.

Michigan

539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan group has submitted 539,000 signatures to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer wishes president, first lady a speedy coronavirus recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 in a Friday morning statement.

News

Silver Alert: 70-year-old man missing from Pulaski County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Morton Goble, a 70 year old man.

Latest News

News

Funeral arrangements made for South Bend woman shot to death

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Funeral arrangements have been set for Noria Sanchez, who was shot to death last Friday.

News

St. Joseph County to use CARES ACT funding to house homeless in motels

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
For the next six months, St. Joseph County will fund the Motels4Now program.

Indiana

Multi-vehicle Toll Road crash kills 7-year-old

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A crash on the Indiana Toll Road killed a 7-year-old from Illinois Thursday morning.

Michigan

Conservative hoaxers face charges over false voter robocalls

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two men have been charged with multiple felonies in Michigan for a series of false robocalls that aimed to dissuade urban residents in Detroit and other cities from voting by mail.

AP

Church sex abuse lawsuit targets diocese in Arizona, Indiana

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Arizona man who says he was sexually abused by an Indiana priest more than 40 years ago is suing church officials in both states.

News

Couple retiring after combined 100 years of working at Martin’s

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
They started working for Martin’s Super Markets as teenagers. Now they’re husband and wife and retiring with a combined total of 100 years of service between them.