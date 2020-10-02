Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, has tested positive for COVID-19.
From the University of Notre Dame:
On Monday, Jenkins apologized after he was seen not wearing a mask at the White House during Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination event on Saturday.
Jenkins sent the following message to students, faculty and staff:
