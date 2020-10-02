Multi-vehicle Toll Road crash kills 7-year-old

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the Indiana Toll Road killed a 7-year-old from Illinois Thursday morning.

Before the crash, several vehicles were stopped due to other people attempting to catch a stray dog, according to Indiana State Police.

Anthony M. Swanson of Chicago was eastbound in the center lane near this area and reduced his speed.

A semi-truck rear-ended Swanson’s car at a “high rate of speed,” according to ISP.

The impact ejected the passenger in the back of Swanson’s car was ejected. Swanson and his front-seat passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Swanson and his passenger were transported to a Gary hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The 7-year-old was identified as Thatcher Swanson, of Chicago. His family has been notified.

Several lanes of the Toll Road were closed for about 6 hours.

