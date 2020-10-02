Advertisement

Michigan reports 780 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

There have been 6,788 deaths and 126,358 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 6,788 deaths and 126,358 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 780 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Friday.

There have been 6,788 deaths and 126,358 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 891 more cases reported. *The deaths include 11 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,054 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 20* more coronavirus deaths, 898 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,308* more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 26.)

Berrien County has had 74 (+3) deaths and 2,007 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 618 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 830 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, first lady have COVID-19, showing ‘mild symptoms’ at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady have COVID-19, showing ‘mild symptoms’ at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after President Donald Trump said he had the disease,

National Politics

Wall Street trims losses after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 1,495 more coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4%.

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.

Coronavirus

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

National Politics

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus.