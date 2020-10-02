Michigan reports 780 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 780 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Friday.

There have been 6,788 deaths and 126,358 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 891 more cases reported. *The deaths include 11 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,054 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 20* more coronavirus deaths, 898 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,308* more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 26.)

Berrien County has had 74 (+3) deaths and 2,007 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 618 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 830 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

