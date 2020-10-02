Advertisement

Kroc Center accepting Christmas Assistance program applications

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is getting in the spirit of Christmas 2020 earlier than usual.

The Kroc’s Christmas Assistance application process begins the first week in October.

Of course, there will be some changes this year due to COVID-19.

“The biggest thing is that we are starting early, because we really don’t know what the rest of the year will look like. Supply and demand is an issue, and we are just trying to be as proactive as we can. We wanna just make sure that even though this year has been unlike any other that we’ve seen in a long time, that Christmas can have some sort of normalcy,” said the Kroc center’s Wanda Dudley.

For more info, you can visit the Kroc Center’s website.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 780 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,788 deaths and 126,358 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 1,495 more coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4%.

Notre Dame

Sgt. Tim McCarthy, known for ND football public safety messages, has died

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

Indiana

Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
St. Joseph County sees increase in COVID-19 cases

News

LaSalle Avenue closing Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
LaSalle Avenue closing Monday

News

Kroc Center accepting Christmas Assistance program applications

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kroc Center accepting Christmas Assistance program applications

News

DTSB First Fridays: Oktoberfest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
A portion of Michigan Street will be closed to traffic for live polka music, seating areas and beer gardens.

Michigan

539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan group has submitted 539,000 signatures to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer wishes president, first lady a speedy coronavirus recovery

Updated: 6 hours ago
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 in a Friday morning statement.