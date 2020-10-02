Kroc Center accepting Christmas Assistance program applications

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is getting in the spirit of Christmas 2020 earlier than usual.

The Kroc’s Christmas Assistance application process begins the first week in October.

Of course, there will be some changes this year due to COVID-19.

“The biggest thing is that we are starting early, because we really don’t know what the rest of the year will look like. Supply and demand is an issue, and we are just trying to be as proactive as we can. We wanna just make sure that even though this year has been unlike any other that we’ve seen in a long time, that Christmas can have some sort of normalcy,” said the Kroc center’s Wanda Dudley.

For more info, you can visit the Kroc Center’s website.

