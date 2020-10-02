Indiana reports 1,495 more coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,495 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,429 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 122,640 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,171 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 965 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 761 more cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 879 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 921 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,155 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,966 (+112) cases and 131 (+13) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,875 (+77) cases and 114 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,596 (+38) cases and 42 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,333 (+27) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,045 (+15) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 661 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 279 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 259 (+11) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

