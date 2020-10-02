Funeral arrangements made for South Bend woman shot to death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a South Bend woman who was shot to death last Friday.

The funeral for Noria Sanchez will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, at First Presbyterian Church that’s located on the 300 block of West Colfax Avenue.

Visitation services for the family begins at 1 p.m., with friends invited to pay their respects at 2 p.m.

The funeral service will then start at 3 p.m.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Sanchez and her sister were driving into Hickory Village Apartments when they encountered 37-year-old Kalekeni Lindeire.

That’s when police say Lindeire approached them in his car at high speed and began firing shots at them.

He continued to follow the sisters throughout the complex, firing multiple shots until their car rolled over and crashed into a nearby shopping center.

Lindeire faces charges for murder and attempted murder.

He’s also facing rape charges as well.

He is the ex-boyfriend of Sanchez’s sister.

