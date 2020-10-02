DTSB First Fridays: Oktoberfest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit, head to downtown south bend Friday night for First Fridays.

The theme is ‘Oktoberfest’.

A portion of Michigan Street will be closed to traffic for live polka music, seating areas and beer gardens.

Several downtown businesses will offer special fall-themed food and drinks, along with pumpkin decorating.

The 4th annual Over the Edge event will take place too.

“It raises money for Youth service Bureau,” said Kylie Carter, DTSB director of marketing & events. “And it’s really awesome, you get to see people rappel off the edge of a building in downtown.”

Festivities will take place from 4 – 10 p.m.

Masks and physical distancing is required.

