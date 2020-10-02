COVID-19 infects President Trump and Notre Dame President

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We’re learning more about two major cases of COVID-19 making waves across the United States.

President Donald Trump announcing on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and he was transported by helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment and observation.

16 News Now reached out to local lawmakers for reaction and here is what Indiana Senator Todd Young had to say with regard to the news.

“I think it would be appropriate to begin for me by acknowledging and offering my thoughts and prayers to the President of the United States and the First Lady. I certainly hope that the President and the First Lady, like so many other Americans will, experience a rapid and uncomplicated recovery from COVID-19,” Senator Young said on Friday.

US Representative from Michigan Fred Upton released this statement:

“COVID-19 has been personal to most of us from the start, having family members, close friends, and colleagues touched by this terrible pandemic. I hope the President’s symptoms don’t escalate and that others infected will not lead to further tragedy. The quest for testing and a vaccine sooner rather than later remains utmost in my mind.”

As for the University of Notre Dame Father John Jenkins, the following statement was released early Friday afternoon:

During self-quarantine this week, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19. Fr. Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too. As a result, he is entering an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials. “My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” Fr. Jenkins said. "The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.

These two cases coming after the announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for nomination to the Supreme Court. However, it is not known that is where they contracted the virus, we’re working to learn more information about the President as well as Father Jenkins.

The White House mentioned Friday afternoon that the President is currently fatigued, experiencing mild symptoms,

