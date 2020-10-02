Couple fighting to bring ‘miracle twins’ home

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - This year more than ever, we’ve realized the importance of family.

For so many of us, our homes have become work offices, schools and a place to peacefully lie our heads every night. However, one Cassopolis family is fighting just to get home with their “miracle twins.”

The birth of any child is a miracle, but the way Kim and Michael Herman’s twin girls came into the world is nothing short of extraordinary.

It took the couple nine years, seven different doctors, three surgeries and three unsuccessful rounds of intrauterine insemination before moving onto IVF.

Kim said, “We got pregnant in February and I am a type 1 diabetic, so automatically I was in the high-risk category.” She continued, “In April, I started bleeding and they found out I had a sub-chorionic hematoma.”

Kim saw her doctor every two weeks and then an ultrasound showed a rare, life-threatening condition for the babies called “Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome.” It’s a condition where abnormal blood vessel connections form in the placenta, allowing blood and nutrients to flow unevenly between the babies. One twin becomes malnourished, while the other gets too much blood.

Michael said, “It was a real blow and we weren’t sure what was going to happen.”

That night, Michael and Kim were sent 280 miles away to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Kim had to have surgery the next morning. She was only 21 weeks pregnant.

“There was a 25-30% chance that both babies wouldn’t survive the surgery but they told us if we didn’t have the surgery, there was a 100 percent chance that Evelyn was not going to make it,” said Kim.

Michael said, “Even after the surgery, Kim was hospitalized for almost 70 days. Her water broke mid-July, but she didn’t have the babies until August 30,” He continued, “All that time they had to keep her on bed rest and try to keep her pregnant, so the babies would make it and it was just a phenomenal job that the hospital did here.”

Adelyn Grace and Evelyn Sue are both making improvements, but they still have a long road ahead of them and they are a long way from their Michiana home.

“The problem that we face is that Kim is down here and I have to work back at home and when one of the babies gets released, she can’t bring that baby back to the hospital,” said Michael. He continued, “She’s down here all by herself in a pandemic, living in a bed and breakfast and our fear is that she is not going to be able to care for the baby that is still in here.”

The babies are expected to be released from the NICU sometime in November. Then comes another challenge: finally getting them home.

Kim said, “The babies just can’t go by ambulance, it’s too far and too rough of a journey for them, so they have to be flighted. If we can fit them both on the same flight it will be $25,000, but if not if will be $15,000 a piece. We are working with insurance but it’s a constant fight.”

A fight that may bring the family another miracle, as the community rallies around them raising money to help bring the Hermans back where they belong: together.

If you are interested in helping the Hermans, a family member created a GoFundMe page.

