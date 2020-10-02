Conservative hoaxers face charges over false voter robocalls

(AP) - Two conservative activists have been charged with multiple felonies in Michigan for a series of false robocalls that aimed to dissuade urban residents in Detroit and other cities from voting by mail.

22-year-old Jacob Wohl and 54-year-old Jack Burkman were each charged Thursday with four felony counts in Detroit, including intimidating voters, conspiracy and using a computer to commit crimes.

The calls falsely warned residents in majority-Black Detroit and urban areas in at least four other states that voting by mail in the Nov. 3 election could subject people to arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination.

In August, the men denied involvement.

