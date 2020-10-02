Church sex abuse lawsuit targets diocese in Arizona, Indiana

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who says he was sexually abused by an Indiana priest more than 40 years ago is suing church officials in both states.

In the suit filed Thursday, the plaintiff says the priest was allowed into a Navajo Nation school despite his predatory history.

The Diocese of Phoenix, the Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana and the Rev. James Grear are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The plaintiff, who is Navajo, is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering and other costs.

He says he was 14 when he met Grear, an assistant principal, in the late ’70s in Chinle, Arizona.

