Advertisement

Chilly end of the week

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LOOKING WARMER NEXT WEEK... Today was the coldest afternoon we’ve seen since last spring, our high only reaching into the lower 50s. That means a very chilly night for high school football tonight. There will be some spots early this evening that get a lake-effect rain shower or two...mainly in Michigan and extreme northern Indiana. Areas of frost are likely Saturday morning, then a decent afternoon is expected. Another system brings a good chance for rain Sunday morning, tapering off quickly in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine is expected next week with some warmer air returning. And next weekend is actually looking quite warm for October...

Tonight: A lake-effect shower in some areas north early this evening, then clear to partly cloudy overnight. Areas of frost likely late. Low: 35, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: After the frosty start, partly sunny and milder in the afternoon. High: 57, Wind: S 4-8

Saturday night: Variably cloudy...chance of showers after midnight. Low: 43

Sunday: Light rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a spotty shower in the afternoon. High: 55

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Forecast

Showers ending but Michiana will remain chilly through the weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Lake effect showers will be coming to an end as Friday moves along. Clearing out for Friday Night Football. We will need those jackets though with temperatures remaining in the 50s through the weekend before a nice fall warm up for the first half of next week.

First Alert Weather

Showers ending but Michiana will remain chilly through the weekend - clipped version

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

Chilly through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WIDESPREAD SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING... As expected, most of us had at least a shower or two today, with some areas getting a couple hours of steady rain. These showers will end in areas from the US-31 corridor eastward, but lake-effect showers will continue in our western areas. The lake-effect showers will then shift back eastward, but become scattered on Friday. Frost is likely Saturday morning in our southern areas, but clouds may keep it from happening farther north. The rest of Saturday doesn't look too bad, then rain showers become likely again by early Sunday. A bit of warm up at times next week...

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT

Forecast

Cool and breezy with scattered afternoon showers for this first day of October

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A dry morning with increasing cloud cover. Chances of showers increase after the noon hour with a few heavier pockets of rain possible through Friday.

First Alert Weather

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT

Forecast

Chilliest air of the season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES THE BIG CHILL! As I've been saying for more than a week now, the coldest air of the season will come in this Friday. I'm expecting a high of only 51, which would tie for the 3rd coldest high temperature for October 2nd on record. The low the next morning should get at least into the middle 30s, but I could easily see it going to freezing, or a bit below, in many areas. So a frost appears likely Saturday morning, with a chance for a light freeze in some areas. It will remain chilly over the weekend with another chance for showers on Sunday. A bit of a warm up for 2 or 3 days early next week...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT

News

Dangerous waves on Lake Michigan; Strong winds and light rain Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Strong winds and light rain midweek