Chilly end of the week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LOOKING WARMER NEXT WEEK... Today was the coldest afternoon we’ve seen since last spring, our high only reaching into the lower 50s. That means a very chilly night for high school football tonight. There will be some spots early this evening that get a lake-effect rain shower or two...mainly in Michigan and extreme northern Indiana. Areas of frost are likely Saturday morning, then a decent afternoon is expected. Another system brings a good chance for rain Sunday morning, tapering off quickly in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine is expected next week with some warmer air returning. And next weekend is actually looking quite warm for October...

Tonight: A lake-effect shower in some areas north early this evening, then clear to partly cloudy overnight. Areas of frost likely late. Low: 35, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: After the frosty start, partly sunny and milder in the afternoon. High: 57, Wind: S 4-8

Saturday night: Variably cloudy...chance of showers after midnight. Low: 43

Sunday: Light rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a spotty shower in the afternoon. High: 55

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.