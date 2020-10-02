Advertisement

Biden awaiting results of coronavirus test

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results.

That’s according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat’s campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden’s test and his travel plans later Friday.

During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

National

AP source: 2 more Titans test positive in COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL already had postponed the Titans' game Sunday against Pittsburgh.

National Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

Latest News

National

Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
In a rare release of grand jury proceedings, hours of material are now public in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky.

National

California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.

Coronavirus

Trump COVID infection thrusts world in uncharted territory

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG
Trump’s announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere.

National Politics

Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

News

DTSB First Fridays: Oktoberfest

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
A portion of Michigan Street will be closed to traffic for live polka music, seating areas and beer gardens.