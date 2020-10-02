Advertisement

539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan, speaks at a press conference in Lansing, Sept. 16, 2020.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan, speaks at a press conference in Lansing, Sept. 16, 2020.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Michigan group has submitted 539,000 signatures to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlock Michigan is demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before year’s end.

It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is investigating whether the ballot drive used illegal tactics.

The Democratic governor has opposed the initiative, saying a 1945 law allowing her to unilaterally extend a state of emergency has helped her save lives.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer wishes president, first lady a speedy coronavirus recovery

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 in a Friday morning statement.

News

Silver Alert: 70-year-old man missing from Pulaski County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Morton Goble, a 70 year old man.

News

Funeral arrangements made for South Bend woman shot to death

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Funeral arrangements have been set for Noria Sanchez, who was shot to death last Friday.

News

St. Joseph County to use CARES ACT funding to house homeless in motels

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
For the next six months, St. Joseph County will fund the Motels4Now program.

Latest News

Indiana

Multi-vehicle Toll Road crash kills 7-year-old

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A crash on the Indiana Toll Road killed a 7-year-old from Illinois Thursday morning.

Michigan

Conservative hoaxers face charges over false voter robocalls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two men have been charged with multiple felonies in Michigan for a series of false robocalls that aimed to dissuade urban residents in Detroit and other cities from voting by mail.

AP

Church sex abuse lawsuit targets diocese in Arizona, Indiana

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Arizona man who says he was sexually abused by an Indiana priest more than 40 years ago is suing church officials in both states.

News

Couple retiring after combined 100 years of working at Martin’s

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
They started working for Martin’s Super Markets as teenagers. Now they’re husband and wife and retiring with a combined total of 100 years of service between them.

News

Michiana teen with autism becomes Eagle Scout

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
A Michiana Boy Scout just earned one of the highest honors possible and is sharing his story to encourage kids with disabilities.

Forecast

Chilly through the weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WIDESPREAD SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING... As expected, most of us had at least a shower or two today, with some areas getting a couple hours of steady rain. These showers will end in areas from the US-31 corridor eastward, but lake-effect showers will continue in our western areas. The lake-effect showers will then shift back eastward, but become scattered on Friday. Frost is likely Saturday morning in our southern areas, but clouds may keep it from happening farther north. The rest of Saturday doesn't look too bad, then rain showers become likely again by early Sunday. A bit of warm up at times next week...