Whitmer revises rules on nursing homes with virus patients

(MGN image)
(MGN image)(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revised rules related to the care of Michigan nursing home residents with the coronavirus, saying they should be sent to facilities with solid federal staffing ratings.

Currently, infected residents from homes without a dedicated COVID-19 unit go to one of 21 state-designated “hub” nursing homes when they leave the hospital or when they need a higher level of care but not hospitalization.

Under an order issued late Wednesday, they instead will be transferred to “care and recovery” centers that will replace the hub network.

Whitmer did not, as Republican lawmakers have suggested, establish COVID-only facilities.

