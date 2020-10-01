Whitmer releases $500 million water infrastructure plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a $500 million plan to upgrade drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

The initiative is called MI Clean Water. It calls for creating a pot of money from which local governments could apply for grants or loans to improve their water treatment systems.

It would draw on a variety of sources, including federal funds and state-issued bonds. It would fund improvements such as replacing lead service lines, cleansing water of chemical compounds known as PFAS and preventing sewer overflows.

Whitmer says no tax increases would be needed.

Drinking water quality has been a primary concern in Michigan in recent years with the discovery of lead contamination in Flint and other cities, as well health concerns over PFAS chemicals.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)